'Kal Ho Naa Ho' child actress Jhanak Shukla to tie the knot soon. See engagement pic

IANS
Published: January 09, 2023 06:04 PM IST
Jhanak Shukla
Jhanak Shukla got engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi, a certified fitness trainer. Photos: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Jhanak Shukla, who is known for starring in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and the 2003 hit television show 'Karishma Ka Karishma', is all set to start a new chapter of her life as she got engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi, a certified fitness trainer.

Jhanak's mother and veteran actress Supriya Shukla shared a picture from the roka ceremony on her Instagram story. Jhanak, too, shared a reel from her roka ceremony on Monday.

Jhanak has a Masters' degree in Archeology. She started her acting journey very young. It was in 2003, when she gained the spotlight with the show 'Karishma Ka Karishma' and her character 'Gia Kapur' in the Bollywood movie Kal Ho Na Ho', alongside Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, where she plays the adopted daughter of Jenny Kapur, played by Jaya Bachchan.

In 2006, she starred with Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan in the movie 'Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante' as the kidnapped daughter Anishka Goenka. Jhanak also acted in the Hollywood movie 'One Night with the King'. Jhanak has starred in television shows such as 'Son Pari', 'Hatim' and 'Gumrah'.

