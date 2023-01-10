Malayalam
High popcorn prices will hinder people from coming to theatres: Jackie Shroff

IANS
Published: January 10, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Jackie Shroff's plea to Yogi Adityanath: Get cinemas to lower popcorn prices.
Jackie Shroff recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff asked UP's CM Yogi Adityanath to lower the prices of popcorn at cinemas. He said that if the charges of popcorn is very high, the audience's interest in coming to theatres and watch movies will be affected.

He conveyed his thought that lowering the prices may help in bringing movie buffs to cinema halls.

He said: "Theatre ke popcorn ka keemat kam karo Sir. 500 rupiya lete hai popcorn ka. Picture banayenge, studio banayenge, lekin andar aayega kaun? (Please reduce the price of popcorn, sir. They charge Rs 500 for popcorn. We will make films, studios, but who will come to watch them in a cinema?)"

Yogi Adityanath recently visited Mumbai and held a meeting with Bollywood celebs including Suniel Shetty, Manoj Joshi, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Boney Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

The 'Hero' actor also welcomed the Chief Minister and invited him for home-cooked food.

"Welcome to Mumbai. Kabhi bhi ghar ka khana chaiye toh hukum karna, mil jayega (If you want home-cook food, just order and you will get it)."

Jackie also posted a picture on his social media handle expressing his gratitude to the CM. He wrote in the caption: "It was nice to meet Yogi Adityanath Ji today along with Subhash Ghai Ji and my friends Suniel Shetty and Rahul Mittra, and learn about the UP film policy and film city. My best wishes!"

Later, Suniel Shetty also asked him to request PM Modi for putting a stop on boycott bollywood trend.

