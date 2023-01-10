Mollywood actress Molly Kannamaly hospitalised

Actress Molly Kannamaly who has amused us with her portrayal of various characters onscreen, has been hospitalised. The 'Charlie' actress was taken to a hospital in Fort Kochi after she was found unconscious at her house three days ago.

Molly who was admitted in the ICU continues to be in a critical condition, said hospital sources. Most popularly known for her role as 'Chala Mary' in the popular serial 'Sthreedhanam', Molly had suffered two heart attacks in the past. Though she was weak, she had managed to return to films and was expected to be seen in the upcoming Hollywood film 'Tomorrow'. She also made headlines when she got a complete and glamourous makeover for 'Aarogyam' photoshoot.

She has often spoken about her difficult financial situation in the wake of her deteriorating health condition. Actor Mammootty has also provided financial aid to the actor. Activist and former Bigg Boss contestant Diya Sana had recently posted that Molly was in ventilator support at the hospital. She also sought financial aid for the actor.