Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' loses Best Motion Picture Non-English to 'Argentina, 1985'

Los Angeles: While the S.S. Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' bagged the Golden Globe for Original song, it lost out the bigger share of the pie -- that of the Best Motion Picture Non-English award to the Argentine film 'Argentina, 1985'.

'RRR' was India's big hope at the Golden Globes this year, but it left the Indian community and the diaspora with a bittersweet feeling as it bagged one award out of two nominations -- Original Song 'Nattu Nattu' but failed to secure the trophy for Best Motion Picture Non-English.

'RRR' was nominated alongside Korean romantic mystery 'Decision To Leave', German anti-war drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front', historical drama 'Argentina, 1985', and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama 'Close' in the Non-English category.

'RRR', which has become an international phenomenon with a collection of over Rs 1,200 crore (approximately) worldwide, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

As for 'Argentina, 1985', the film is based on real events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

It sheds light on the work of a group of lawyers led by prosecutors Julio CA¿sar Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo against those responsible for the most bloody dictatorship in the history of Argentina.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.






