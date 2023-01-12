Malayalam
Vineeth Sreenivasan remembers his surprise meeting with M M Keeravani

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2023 07:33 PM IST
Vineeth Sreenivasan
Vineeth says he literally had shivers when he heard Keeravani's name. Photo: Instagram
Singer and actor Vineeth Sreenivasan remembers his surprise meeting with ace music composer MM Keeravani near his apartment.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: "A few years back, in the apartment right opposite to mine, lived a husband and wife. They were really nice people, very humble and grounded. Husband was a Thalassery-kkaran and wife was from Andhra. Whenever we met, we had some good conversations.

"Then one day when I was driving back to my apartment after a day's work, I saw this chechi walking in with a middle-aged man. After the car I went to them, we exchanged smiles and she introduced him saying, 'Vineeth, this is my brother.' Graciously, he turned towards me and said his name. I literally had shivers when I heard the name. And that man whom I met in the parking lot on a regular day won the golden globe yesterday for his immensely celebrated song from 2022. M M Keeravani!!!:)," wrote the actor.

'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR', which was composed by M M Keeravani won the Golden Globe Awards for best original song at the ceremony on January 11. The song was in competition with Rihanna's 'Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing', among others.

