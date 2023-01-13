'Mukundan Unni Associates', 'Thattassery Koottam': Films releasing on OTT this week

There are a host of films lined up for OTT release this month. However, if you are wondering what to specifically watch this weekend, we have you covered.

'Mukundan Unni Associates'

'Mukundan Unni Associates' featuring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead is probably the most anticipated Malayalam film that is streaming on OTT this weekend. Though there were speculations that the film would release on New Year (January 1), the director Abhinav Sundar later clarified that it would only release after a few more days. Finally, your wait is over. The film, which revolves around an overly-ambitious lawyer who stoops to unscrupulous ways to make a living, should definitely be on your list.

Release date: January 13 (Disney+Hotstar)

'Thattassery Koottam'

'Thattassery Koottam', which revolves around a young man Sanju played by Arjun Ashokan who is a talented artist and an IAS aspirant. His friends are the happy-go-lucky type. The camaraderie between Sanju and his friends and his relationship with the daughter of an affluent jeweler make up most of the story. The film is directed by producer and actor Dileep's brother Anand Padmanabhan.

Release date: January 13 (Zee 5)

'Shefeekkinte Santhosham'

This Unni Mukundan-starrer is about an NRI from a regular family in the sleepy village of Paarathodu. The story revolves around the challenges he faces on his way back from Dubai to marry his childhood sweetheart-cum-fiancée. The characters played by actors Bala and Manoj K Jayan are also the highlight of the film.

Manorama Max, Amazon Prime

'Dhrishyam 2'

Dhrishyam 2 is the remake of the Jeethu Joseph film with the same title. Ajay Devgn reprises Mohanlal's role in the movie, while Shreya Sharan plays his wife. The movie which is directed by Abhishek Pathak has a run-time of 140 minutes.



Releasing soon, Amazon Prime

