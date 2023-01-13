Shruthi Haasan slams report suggeting she skipped 'Waltair Veeraya' promotion due to 'mental issues'

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan, who is a strong advocate of mental health, has slammed reports, which claimed that she is suffering from mental health issues. The report emerged after the actress missed the promotion event of 'Waltair Veerayya', featuring herself along with actors Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tesa.

Shruthi also clarified that she missed the event as she had viral fever. Sharing screenshots on social media of several media reports which claimed Shruti Haasan has "mental problems" and is undergoing treatment, she wrote: "I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do," she added. The daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan added that such misinformation make people who are dealing with such issues to talk about mental health.

Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health Guess what? It doesn't work,” she added.

Shruthi, last year, had opened up about seeing a therapist when she was a young girl. 'Waltair Veerayya' is set to release on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be out on the same day.