Manju is determined to be the front seat rider in her next trip

Actor Manju Warrier is thrilled to don the role of Lord Krishna for a dance recital at this year’s Surya Festival. Interestingly, the actress who had, until last year, enthralled the audience with solo performances is all set for her maiden group performance. She is training for ‘Radhe – Shyam’, a dance drama composed by her guru Geetha Padmakumar. The dance drama is choreographed in Manju’s favourite Kuchipudi style.

“This is a new experience for me. Here, I am just a character. Radha is the real heroine,” Manju said as she wiped sweat off her forehead. A few bruises were visible on her legs. Those were the result of some of the action scenes that she rocked in her latest Tamil thriller ‘Thunivu’ starring Ajith in the lead role.

“Pathram was the first movie in which I drew a gun. But, that was just one scene in which I looked shaken. But, Kanmani, my character in ‘Thunivu’ is quite experienced in handling different types of guns. It was a challenge pulling off the action scenes with originality. Many were sceptical whether I would do such scenes. But, the response from those who watched the film in the theatres have been great. I am scared of loud noises. I am terrified even to go to temples where there is a display of fireworks. In ‘Thunivu’, the crew gave me that consideration. Even if you fall on soft beds in action scenes, you would get tired when you do it continuously for 5 – 8 times. You cannot compromise in action scenes. Ajith sir is a master in doing fight scenes. He clearly knows the meter and intensity of each scene,” says Manju.

At Ladakh

The Tamil word ‘Thunivu’ means courage. It was courage that drove Manju to join Ajith and a group of riders on a road trip to Leh – Ladakh and Kashmir. The team covered around 2500 kilometres in eleven days. She enjoyed the thrilling trip to Ladakh which is touted as the bike riders’ paradise. Manju, who rode a pillion, applied for a two-wheeler license as soon as she returned to Kerala. She realises that this new hobby is quite precarious. However, the actress is planning to buy a BMW superbike as she got excited when Ajith told her to be ready for the next trip if she really enjoys traveling.

“We rode through rain showers and snowfall. The multiple expressions of nature that we saw during our Himalayan trip had taken us to a unique sensation of ecstasy. Even though I had spoken about travelling while on the sets of ‘Thunivu’, I didn’t expect Ajith sir to take me along on a bike trip. He ensured that I too had all the safety gears that the drivers wore. The first lesson that he taught me was how to move away if we fell. I fell down at least five times; but nothing was serious. We even rode off–road for a single stretch of 45 kilometres. We went to Pangong Lake and Lubra valley too. We had stayed in tents, buildings that weren’t fully constructed, small hotels and star hotels on our trip to Kashmir. I love trying the local food wherever I go. We struggle when we look for our food in other places. It is easier when we are open to trying their food,” notes Manju.

Latest movies

Manju is awaiting the release of two movies. ‘Ayisha’ directed by Amir Pallikkal and ‘Vellaripattanam’ helmed by Mahesh Vettiyar would be hitting the theatres soon.

“Ayisha’ portrays an episode in the life of a prominent artist, which is quite cinematic. The film has been mostly shot abroad. It is an Arab – Indian film in which many foreign artists have acted. ‘Vellarippatanam’ is a family entertainer with elements of humour. Moreover, it is a political satire too. I play the role of Sunanda who is a panchayat member. The film has all the ‘local’ ingredients. Besides, I will be sharing screen space with Soubin,” Manju signs off.