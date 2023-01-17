Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of husband Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Vaccine War'

Hyderabad: National award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi was injured on the sets of her husband and film director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Vaccine War'. The incident took place in Hyderabad. According to sources at the location, Pallavi was injured when a vehicle hit her. Though she did not suffer any serious injury, she is currently under treatment at a local hospital, sources said. There are also reports that the actress completed her shot first and then went to the hospital. She is recuperating well, said hospital sources.

This is Vivek and producer Abhishek Agarwal's latest venture after the success of their film 'The Kashmir Files'.

'The Vaccine War' revolves around a group of scientists who are working to develop vaccines for their country's citizens who live under the threat of a disease. They also have to ward off pressure from global manufacturers and work hard to save their people's lives.

Pallavi Joshi is playing a pivotal role in the film, which is headlined by Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher. Kantara star Sapthama Gowda has also joined the film.