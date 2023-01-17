First look poster of ‘Price of Police’ featuring Miya, Kalabhavan Shajon is out

The first look poster of ‘Price of Police’ featuring actress Miya and actor Kalabhavan Shajon is out. Kalabhavan Shajon will play a cop in the film. Directed by Unnimadhav, the film produced by Anish Sreedharan and Sabitha Shamir under the banner of ABS Cinemas is written by Rahul Kalyan. The film started rolling on October last year and is touted to be an investigation thriller.

Other actors playing key roles include Rahul Madhav, Riyaz Khan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Swasika, Marina Michael, Kottayam Ramesh, Mrinmayi, Aristo Suresh, Nasser Latif, Shafiq Rahman, Sooraj Son, Jaseela Parveen, and Sabu Praudeen. Other credits include Cinematography (Shamir Gibran), Line Producer (Arun Vikraman), Music and Background Music (Ronnie Raphael), Production Controller (Jayashilan Sadanandan), Editing (Ananthu S Vijay), Lyrics (BK Harinarayanan, Pretty Roni).

Singers (K S Harishankar, Nithya Maman, Anamika), Art (Arkan S Karma), Costume (Indrans Jayan), Makeup (Pradeep Vithura), Action (Jolly Bastin, Dragon Jirosh, Bruce lee Rajesh), Choreography (Spring), Chief Associate Director (Gini Sudhakaran), Production Executive (Rajesh M Sundaram), Associate Director (Arun Udumbanchola), Finance Controller (Sunny Thazhuthala), Assistant Directors (Anish K Thankappan, Saneesh, Mukesh Murali, Sreejith, Jomol Varghese, Sujith Sudarshan, and Subish Surendran, Production Manager (Prasad Mandela, Prajeesh Raj), Designs & Publicity (Yellow Tooth), PRO (Athira), Stills (Aji Muscat).