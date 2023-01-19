Viral video: Indrans wants to reprise Prabhas' legendary role on screen

Actor Indrans movie dialogues and mannerisms are always a big hit among netizens. However, now, the veteran actor's reply to a question during the Kerala Literature Festival 2023 held in Kozhikode, is going viral on social media.

The actor, a panellist during a KLF '23 session, was asked which character played by other actors he wished to reprise on screen. ‘Baahubali’ - Indrans replied without pondering too much. The KLF '23 audience received the actor's reply with thunderous applause.

In the video, which was recently shared by actor Jayasurya on his Facebook page, Indrans can be seen laughing in his naturally charming way pleased by his answer and its reception.

In recent years, Indrans has been experimenting by donning characters with grey shades. His roles like Oliver Twist in ‘Home’ and Ripper Ravi in 'Anjaam Pathiraa' were well-appreciated by the audience and critics alike. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Vamanan’, is awaiting a slew of releases this year.

The Kerala Literature Festival is held annually in Kozhikode and is attended by the who's who of the literary world. This year, at least 400 speakers, including writers Jeffrey Archer and economist Abhijit Banerjee, attended.