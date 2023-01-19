'The Kashmir Files' has re-released in theatres on January 19. Know why

'The Kashmir Files', which went on to become one of the most successful Bollywood films in 2022, has re-released in theatres on January 19. The director, Vivek Agnihotri, himself took to Twitter to make the announcement. He also claimed that 'The Kashmir Files' is the first film to release in theatres twice a year.

"Announcement: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on big screen book your tickets now," he wrote.

‘The Kashmir Hindu Genocide Day’ is observed by Kashmiri Pandits every year to commemorate the killing of the community members from Kashmir, following a rise in insurgency in the valley.

The film, produced by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios, collected over Rs 245 crore as per Box office India.

Talking about the re-release of the film, Vivek and Pallavi said in a joint statement: "'The Kashmir Files' has done what it was supposed to do. It already has spread the truth about Kashmiri Hindu genocide. We are re-releasing the film on big screens after receiving thousands of requests from people who missed it out the first time, specially the young Indians and women."

The statement further read: "If anyone of you have missed the experience, here is your chance to watch it yet again on a big screen with your family, friends and loved ones. This, indeed, is the beginning of a new chapter of Indian cinema. Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for 'The Vaccine War'. The shoot of the much-awaited has already begun and the audience is not able to hold the excitement to know more about the project.

(with IANS inputs)