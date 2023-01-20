Ernakulam Law College student’s inappropriate behaviour hurt me: Aparna Balamurali

Kochi: South Indian film artist Aparna Balamurali is aghast with the conduct of a student towards her at a function held a few days ago at the Law College, Ernakulam.

Reacting to the incident, Aparna said, "it is grave that a law student has not understood touching a woman without her permission is not right. Forcing me to get up by holding my hand itself is not right. It was then that he tried to put his hands around my shoulder. This is not appropriate behaviour towards a woman."



"I am not filing a complaint just because I don’t have time to go behind it. I am responding to such behaviour by expressing my displeasure and opposition," the actress said.



Aparna added she had no issues with the organisers. They apologised immediately after the incident and expressed their regret.



A video of the incident which has gone viral shows the male student entering the stage, handing her a flower and shaking her hands. Then he forcefully makes Aparna stand up. He then proceeds to hold her shoulders in his bid to click a photo. The visibly uncomfortable actress can be seen wiggling out of the way.



Aparna was at the Law College as part of promoting her upcoming film ‘Thankam’ along with other crew members.



The Law College Union also has expressed its regret for the odious conduct.

