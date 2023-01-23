‘Saturday Night’ starring Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese locks OTT release date

‘Saturday Night’, which hit theatres in November has finally received an OTT release date. The movie, featuring hit combo Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese, along with Siju Wilson, Saniya Iyappan and Grace Antony, revolves around a group of friends who get together after several years. The feud between the friends, their adventures and their love lives are explored in the movie, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews.

The movie had received mostly negative reviews, with many suggesting that the film failed to connect with ordinary people. The character played by Nivin Pauly had also been a major disappointment.

The film also hit headlines after the director criticised those who were putting out negative reviews about films, especially on the first day of movie release. He had also alleged there were several paid reviewers who were destroying Malayalam cinema.

Now, as per reports, we hear that the film will release on Disney+Hotstar on January 27. ‘Saturday Night’ was Nivin Pauly’s third film in 2022 after ‘Mahaveeryar’ and ‘Padavettu’. However, none of the three films received the expected response and had also been a huge disappointment for fans of Nivin Pauly, who were eagerly awaiting his comeback. The actor recently made news after he posted photos of his drastic weight loss earlier this month.