'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads Oscar race with 11 nominations

Los Angeles: Dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the list of movies nominated on Tuesday for this year's Oscars as Hollywood's film academy chose several crowd-pleasing hits to compete for the best picture prize.

"Everything Everywhere," a science-fiction flick about an exasperated Chinese immigrant trying to finish her taxes, landed 11 nominations, including best picture and four acting nods.

Other films vying for best picture at the Academy Awards include "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time.

"Top Gun: Maverick" and "Elvis," two of last summer's biggest blockbusters, also made the cut alongside Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin."

"Tar," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking" and a German remake of "All Quiet on the Western Front" rounded out the 10-picture list.

Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network.

The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

Last year's Academy Awards ceremony, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

Having widely seen films, rather than just lesser-known art house movies, may help boost Oscar ratings this year, said Scott Feinberg, awards editor at the Hollywood Reporter. The highest-rated Oscars took place 25 years ago when megahit "Titanic" swept the honours.

"When the movies are popular with the public, the public feels invested and tunes in to see who wins," Feinberg said. "This is setting them up for success as much as anything could."

Sixteen of the 20 people who clinched acting nods were first-time nominees.

They included Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock legend Elvis Presley, and Colin Farrell, who starred as an Irish farmer obsessed with restoring a friendship in "Banshees." "Top Gun" star Tom Cruise did not make it into the field.

Austin Butler essays the character of Elvis Presley in the movie 'Elvis'

For best actress, Cate Blanchett, nominated for her portrayal of a manipulative orchestra conductor in "Tar," will compete with "Everything Everywhere" star Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams of "The Fabelmans," among others.

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The academy added more women and people of colour to its ranks after the #OscarsSoWhite uproars of 2015 and 2016, and it increased membership from outside the United States.

This year, seven of the 20 acting nominees were people of colour. They included "Everything Everywhere" stars Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, a former child star considered a front-runner for the best supporting actor.

"I cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognized as an Oscar nominee! Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment," Quan said in a statement.

Angela Bassett also was nominated for best supporting actress for playing Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas received an acting nomination for her turn as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde."

Smith, who starred in the slavery drama "Emancipation," was not nominated. He was been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years after slapping Rock, but he remains eligible for nominations and awards.

Listed below are all the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards under various categories:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front - Malte Grunert, Producer

- Malte Grunert, Producer Avatar: The Way of Water - James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

- James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers The Banshees of Inisherin - Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

- Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers Elvis - Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers The Fabelmans - Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

- Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers Tár - Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

- Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers Top Gun: Maverick - Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

- Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers Triangle of Sadness - Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers Women Talking - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Best Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor (Male)



Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actor (Female)



Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor



Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress



Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay



All Quiet on the Western Front - Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

- Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Written by Rian Johnson

- Written by Rian Johnson Living - Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

- Written by Kazuo Ishiguro Top Gun: Maverick - Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

- Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks Women Talking - Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay



The Banshees of Inisherin - Written by Martin McDonagh

Written by Martin McDonagh Everything Everywhere All at Once - Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

- Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert The Fabelmans -Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

-Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner Tár - Written by Todd Field

- Written by Todd Field Triangle of Sadness - Written by Ruben Östlund

Best Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, James Friend

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” Darius Khondji

“Elvis,” Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light,” Roger Deakins

“Tár,” Florian Hoffmeister

Best Documentary Feature Film



“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love,” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“A House Made of Splinters,” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

“Navalny,” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film



“The Elephant Whisperers,” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout,” Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?” Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect,” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate,” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Film Editing



“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Mikkel E G Nielsen

“Elvis,” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Paul Rogers

“Tár,” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Eddie Hamilton

Best International Feature Film



“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best Original Song



“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyrics by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design



“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

“Babylon,” Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

“Elvis,” Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans,” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Visual Effects



“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

“The Batman,” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Animated Feature Film



“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast,” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red,” Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Animated Short Film



“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor,” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants,” João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks,” Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,” Lachlan Pendragon

Best Costume Design



“Babylon,” Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter

“Elvis,” Catherine Martin

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Shirley Kurata

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short



“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu,” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille,” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride,” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase,” Cyrus Neshvad

Best Makeup and Hairstyling



“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman,” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis,” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

“The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score



“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Son Lux

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams

Best Sound

