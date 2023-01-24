Will 'RRR' make the cut for Oscars? Nominations today

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced later tonight. Indian hopes are high this year as four films have been shortlisted for the Oscars, which will be announced on March 12.

While the song 'Naatu Naatu' composed by M M Keeravani from the movie 'RRR' has been shortlisted in the best original song category, Pan Nalin's Gujarathi film 'Chhello Show' (The Last Film Show) is in the race in international feature film category.

Shaunak Sen's documentary film 'All That Breathes', which revolves around two brothers fighting to protect the Black Kite, has been shortlised in the Academy's Best Documentary Feature Film. Kartiki Gonsalves's Tamil short documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' is also in the fray in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Ever since 'Naatu Naatu' won big at the Golden Globe this year for the best original song, anticipation is high that the popular number will be among the list of Oscar nominees in the category.

Rihanna's single 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Hold My Hand' by Lady Gaga from 'Top Gun Maverick', 'Nothing is Lost' from James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water', are among the others shortlisted for the awards in the best original song category.

The Oscar nomination announcement will be made by Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and 'M3gan' star Allison Williams at 7 pm (IST).

Meanwhile, the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will be hosted by TV presenter and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.