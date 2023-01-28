Malayalam
Friendship beyond borders. Manju Warrier posts pic with Arab YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 28, 2023 01:54 PM IST
Manju Warrier played Nilambur Ayisha's character in her recent film. Photo: Facebook
Manju Warrier, who is basking in the success of her recent film 'Ayisha', recently met with Arab vlogger and content creator Khalid Al Ameri in Dubai. Taking to Facebook, the lady superstar shared a photo of the duo posing with a cake.

“It was lovvvvvely meeting you, dear Khalid Al Ameri !!! Had a wonderful time talking to you and understanding your love for cinema, travel and life. And thank you for showing genuine interest to know everything about #Ayisha! Looking forward to meeting you again soon! You and #Salama are simply amaaaazing!!!,” she wrote.

Khalid also posted a note on his social media page: 'It was an honor to meet the lady superstar herself to discuss her new movie “Ayisha”! I’m so excited for this story and the rise of Indo-Arab cinema, wishing her and her team all the success inshAllah,” he wrote.

Khalid and his wife Salama are very popular in Kerala. Their travel and family videos also have several takers across the globe.

Manju Warrier's 'Ayisha', directed by Aamir Pallikal, revolves around the life of celebrated theatrical actor Nilambur Ayisha, who spent 20 years of her life as a gaddama in Saudi Arabia. Majority of the film was shot in Dubai. At least 70 per cent of the cast in the film are Arabs.

