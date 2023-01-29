50 years of Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Swayamvaram': Government to collect funds from panchayats

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has initiated a fund-raising drive to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film ‘Swayamvaram’ directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

As per an order from the department of Local Self Governance, the panchayats in Pathanamthitta district have to contribute Rs 5,000 each for the event.

The government had earlier decided to celebrate the golden jubilee of the ‘Swayamvaram’ film in a loud and extensive manner and an organising committee was also formed for the same. It is this committee which had sought permission from the government for fundraising. The Local Self Government department has also issued an order in this regard.

As per the order, 53 panchayats in Pathanamthitta must contribute Rs 5,000 for the event , which will be held in March in Adoor.

'Swayamvaram', which released in 1972 was the directorial debut of Adoor Gopalakrishnan. It revolved around the lives of two lovers Viswam and Sita who elope and migrate to a city in search of livelihood. The film received four national awards in 1973, though it did not do well in theatres. However, it went on to become a landmark film in Malayalam.