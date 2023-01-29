Actress Athiya Shetty's pre-wedding saree pics go viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Saturday treated her fans to some unseen pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony dressed in a stunning golden saree with pink blouse and traditional polki jewellery.

Athiya took to Instagram to share pictures from one of her pre-wedding ceremonies. A picture also features cricketer K L Rahul giving Athiya a hug, though his face is not visible.

The new pictures show Athiya dressed in a shiny beige saree and pink blouse with traditional gold and jewellery.

The first picture shows her smiling, while being surrounded by her female friends. The second image shows a pre-wedding ceremony in progress featuring Mana Shetty, who is seen performing a puja.

Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on January 23 in Khandala. The intimate affair was attended by their family and close friends.

The family plans to have the wedding reception after the IPL season gets over because of the work commitments Rahul has in the cricket league.

Ahead of the wedding, Athiya and Rahul hosted a sangeet night for guests. Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana, along with Athiya's best friends Krishna Shroff and Akansha Ranjan, had set the dance floor on fire with their celebratory moves.

Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Anushka Sharma had wished the newly-weds on Instagram.