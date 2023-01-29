Mass scene featuring Kunchacko Boban elevates 'Chaaver' teaser

The much-awaited teaser of action thriller ‘Chaaver’ starring Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles is out. The film is helmed by Tinu Pappachan who had directed super hit action movies like ‘Swanthanthryam Ardharathriyil’ and ‘Ajagajantharam’.

The unique font of the title that allows a sneak peak into the nature of the characters have already become a rage on the social media. Interestingly, a dagger, jeep and theyyam are the prominent imagery in the teaser. Besides, a mega mass scene featuring Kunchacko Boban elevates the teaser to another level.

This is the first time that Tinu Pappachan has collaborated with actor Kunchacko Boban. Meanwhile, Antony Varghese and Arjun Asokan essay pivotal roles in ‘Chaaver’. The movie boasts of an ensemble case of ‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ fame Manoj, Sajin and Anuroop. The film is bankrolled jointly by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappally under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions and Kavya Film Company. Actor–director Joy Mathew has penned the screenplay of ‘Chaaver’. Jeo Abraham and Binu Sebastian are the executive producers.

The camera is cranked by Jinto Abraham while Nishad Yousef is the editor. Justin Varghese has composed the music. Production design is by Gokul Das while Ranganath Ravi has handled the sound design. The makeup is by Ronex Xavier while Melvi J is the costume designer. The thrilling action sequences are choreographed by Supreme Sunder. The VFX is designed by Axel Media. Sunil Singh is the line producer while Ratheesh Michael is the associate director. Asad Kannadickal is the production controller and Brijeesh Sivaraman is the production executive.

The stills are by Arjun Kallingal and the designs are by Magfin. Manju Gopinath is the PRO while Anoop Sundaran has handled the digital marketing.