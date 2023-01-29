Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actors Mathew Thomas, Malavika Mohanan shine in ‘Christy’ teaser

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2023 05:48 PM IST
The screenplay of the film is jointly penned by novelists Benyamin and G R Indugopan
Topic | Entertainment News

The first teaser of ‘Christy’ starring Mathew Thomas and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles is out on social media. The movie is written and directed by debutant Alwin Henry. Meanwhile, the screenplay is jointly penned by noted novelists Benyamin and GR Indugopan. It is quite evident from the teaser that the film is a beautiful love story.

The movie is jointly bankrolled by Sajay Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan for the banner of Rocky Mountain Cinemas. The romantic feel good film has Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram and Maldives as the main locations. Interestingly, the story of the movie is based on real incidents. Anand C Chandran is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Manu Antony is the editor. The lines of the songs are penned by Vinayak Shashikumar and Anwar Ali. Govind Vasantha has composed the music of this movie.

Joy Mathew, Vineeth Vishwam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani, Jaya S Kurup, Veena Nair, Neena Kurup and Manju Pathrose play pivotal roles in ‘Christy’. Sujith Raghav is the production designer. Meanwhile, Sameera Saneesh is the costume designer. The makeup is by Shaji Pulpally. The stills are by Sinet Xavier. Deepak Paramaeshwaran is the production controller and Shelly Shrees is the chief associate director. The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 17.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.