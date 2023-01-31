Deepika Padukone gets emotional at 'Pathaan' press meet, says it was SRK who gave her confidence

'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is breaking all box office records in Bollywood. Their earlier collaborations were all big hits. Though a song in 'Pathaan' invited controversy, looks like none of that affected the film’s success.

Now a video of Deepika talking about her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan has turned viral. At the 'Pathaan' press conference, you can see her getting emotional now and then.

“The chemistry we share now is very interesting. Our characters in 'Pathaan' are very different. What makes 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express' special is because of the love and affection between us. If Shah Rukh Khan had no confidence in me, I wouldn’t have been here. I haven’t been to the sets of any film before 'Om Shanti Om'. But he gave me confidence. And it reflected on screen and perhaps he isn’t even aware of it,” says Deepika Padukone.

“I am so happy to see the reception 'Pathaan' is getting. I wanted to see the film first day with the audience. But I couldn’t. In the last few days, I visited a few theatres and watched their reactions. It is a big deal that such a film is getting wide acceptance across the globe. They are getting a lot of happiness through this film. They are celebrating 'Pathaan' like a festival,” she said.

'Pathaan' directed by Sidharth Anand stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Gautham, and Shaji Chowdhary. Amazon Prime has its digital rights.