Mammootty visits Ernakulam Law College, posts nostalgic video

Actor Mammootty, who was last seen in the film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, recently visited the Ernakulam Law College, where he studied in the 1970s. The actor also posted a video of the college classroom where he had spent his final year.

'Alma Mater', wrote the actor, while sharing a view of the classroom. “This was my final year classroom when I was studying here. They don't take classes here anymore. We would hold our moot court and conduct small art programmes,” he said, while adding that the classroom had once been the Cochin State Assembly Hall.

Mammootty graduated with an LLB from the Ernakulam Law College. Prior to that, he had studied at the Maharaja's College in Ernakulam. Last year, he had returned to Maharaja's College to attend a reunion with his college mates.

Mammootty, who has been reinventing himself over the years, made a major comeback with films like 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Puzhu' and 'Rorschach' in 2022. His performance in Lijo's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', where he plays two characters- James and Sundaram- is receiving a lot of praise.