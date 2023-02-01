Malayalam
Won't revoke actress Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination: Film academy

Reuters | Lisa Richwine
Published: February 01, 2023 05:30 PM IST
AWARDS-OSCARS-RISEBOROUGH
Riseborough was nominated for best actress for playing an alcoholic single mother in 'To Leslie'. Photo: Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS
Los Angeles: Hollywood's motion picture academy will not revoke the unexpected best actress nomination for 'To Leslie' star Andrea Riseborough, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday after a review of an aggressive campaign on her behalf.

Riseborough was nominated for best actress for playing an alcoholic single mother in the little-seen film, a shock to awards pundits who had not expected her to be in the mix. Unlike most of the nominees, Riseborough did not receive any awards at some of the major events leading to the Oscars, like the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs in the UK.

The surprise nomination sparked questions about whether a campaign for Riseborough had violated lobbying rules set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Several A-list stars posted social media comments touting her performance.

On Tuesday, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said the organization "has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded."

"However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly," Kramer added.

The academy limits how studios can reach out to voters, how often and what they can say in any communications as part of their Oscars campaigns. Winners of the Academy Awards will be announced on March 12.

