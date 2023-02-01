Director Atlee, wife Priya Mohan welcome baby boy

Chennai: Director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan, who were expecting their first child, have welcomed a baby boy. The couple took to social media to announce the happy news. Sharing a photo of a pair of tiny shoes, the couple wrote: "They were right (heart eyes emoji). There is no feeling in the world like this (black heart emoji). And just like tat our boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

South Indian actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh congratulated the couple under the post. "He is going to have so much love surrounding him. Congratulations," Kalyani wrote.

Atlee also shared a video featuring his wife Priya and wrote in Instagram stories: "Little boy we loved you from the very start, you stole our breath, embraced our hearts. Our life together has just begun, you're a part of us, cute little one. Welcome more."

The couple had announced their pregnancy only recently.

The young director is making his Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan movie, 'Jawan'. The movie produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies have also South Indian lady superstar, Nayanthara and noted actor Vijay Sethupathi among others.

The movie is slated for a release on June 2. Atlee aka Arun Kumar was an assistant director under south Indian hit filmmaker, Shankar. He has assisted Shankar in his movies, 'Enthiran' and 'Nanban'.

His debut movie in Tamil was 'Raja Rani' featuring Nayanthara, Ariya, and Naziya and he won the Tamil Nadu state award for the best dialogue writer. His movies 'Theri', 'Mersai', and 'Bigil' featuring Tamil superstar Vijay were super hits.

(with IANS inputs)