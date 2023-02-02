Malayalam
Asha Sharath is 'overwhelmed with happiness' as daughter completes her master's degree

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 02, 2023 11:29 AM IST
Asha and her daughter appeared together for the first time in 'Khedda'. Photo: Instagram
Actor Asha Sharath who was last seen in the film 'Khedda', is over the moon as her daughter Uthara completed her Master's from University of Warwick in UK. Uthara, who had initially pursued engineering, went to the UK to complete her masters in business analytics.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness to see my little Panku graduate with her Master’s in Business Analytics from Warwick University, UK. Always remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you will ever know. We love you,” was how she had written on social media, sharing a picture with her husband and daughter in front of the University.

Uthara who was the 2021 Miss Kerala runner up has danced with her mother on stage. She also made her debut in Manoj Kana’s film 'Khedda' with her mother. Uthara’s engagement to Aditya was held last October. The couple will tie the knot on March 18th.

Asha Sharath, younger daughter Keerthana has graduated in Synthetic Biology from Canada’s Western University. 

