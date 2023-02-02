Malayalam
Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' enters Rs 100-crore club

Our Correspondent
Published: February 02, 2023 05:33 PM IST
'Malikappuram' hit theatres on December 30
Topic | Entertainment News

'Malikappuram' headlining Unni Mukundan has entered the Rs 100-crore club, 40 days after the film hit theatres. The makers themselves announced this achievement on social media.

With this, 'Malikappuram' has become one of the most successful films in Malayalam in recent times. The film which was released on December 30 continues to have a fine run at the box office on the strength of good word-of-mouth publicity. One has to remember that 'Malikappuram' was made on a budget of Rs 3 crores. This is also Unni Mukundan’s first 100-crore club film.

The film, which had received good reception on the first week itself, is also garnering great reception abroad. And it is running successfully in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi as well. The film got released in GCC countries and the UAE on January 5 and the rest of India on January 6. The film eventually reached other foreign markets.

By the second week, more screens were added for the film. If 'Malikappuram' was released in 140 theatres, by the second week it increased to 170 screens. Even during the release of Ajith and Vijay films, 'Malikappuram' marked a steady flow of visitors. The film bounced back with renewed vigor.

The film’s dubbed version was released in other languages. It was Allu Arjun’s distribution company Geetha Arts that bought the Telugu distribution rights of 'Malikappuram'. The film got released on January 26. Unni Mukundan’s popularity among the Telugu audience also helped in bringing more people to theatres. The film was also released in Kannada as well.

