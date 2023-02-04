Priyadarshan, Lissy's son Siddharth gets married. See viral photos

Filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy's son Siddharth got married at a private function in Chennai on Friday evening. The function was held at 6.30pm at the family's Chennai flat. A total of 10 members, including friends and family attended the function.

Merlin, who is an American citizen, is the bride. She is a VFX producer by profession. Vishal, who studied VFX production in the United States, returned to India to work as a VFX supervisor in his father Priyadarshan's film 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea). Siddharth received the national award for his work in the film.

Photos from the simple wedding function has already gone viral on the internet. The couple look lovely in Indian wear as they pose for the photos. Kalyani Priyadarshan wore a brown saree with maroon stripes for the function.

Priyadarshan who has helmed several hit films like 'Akkare Akkare Akkare', 'Kilukkam', 'Kaalapaani', 'Thenmavin Kombath' has collaborated with Mohanlal for 'Olavum Theeravum', which is a segment in the upcoming anthology of movies based on MT Vasudevan Nair's short stories.