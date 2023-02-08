The remastered version of 'Spadikam' directed by Bhadran and starring Mohanlal will hit theatres from February 9. As the film is set for release, we take a look at some South Indian films featuring lead actors that were remastered and rereleased in theatres in the past.

'Rajapart Rangadurai'

'Rajapart Rangadurai' starring Sivaji Ganesan was remastered in 2017. The Tamil-language film hit theatres initially in 1973 and revolved around a group of theatre artists who struggle to sustain their art, as people start showing more love for cinema. The film directed by P Madhavan also features Ushanandini and M N Nambiar. Rangadurai played by Sivaji Ganesan borrows money from Somasundaram ( M N Nambiar) so that his theatre group can survive. However, the duo soon become enemies when Rangadurai gets married to Somasundaram's daughter against his wishes.

The film, which is considered a classic in Tamil, got remastered 44 years after the film's initial release. The remastered version ran in theatres for over 100 days.

Rajinikanth's 'Sivaji: The Boss'

The Rajinikanth film 'Sivaji' revolves around the life of a US returnee, who wishes to contribute to society by providing free medical treatment and education. However, he faces several roadblocks due to the corrupt officials in the state. What he does to fight the system forms the crux of the story. The movie, which originally hit theatres in 2007, was remastered in 2012 with Dolby Atmos sound technology and released in 3D.

Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri'

The action thriller film 'Pokiri' directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Mahesh Babu got released in theatres in 2006. The film, revolves around the rivalry between mafia gangs and a police officer's effort to rid the city of such crimes. The movie went on to become a huge commercial hit and was especially praised for its direction and screenplay. Illeana D'Cruz who acted in the movie was also praised for her performance. The film was remastered and released on Mahesh Babu's birthday in 2022.

Belayya's 'Chennakesava Reddy'

The film features Nandamuri Balakrishnan who plays a dual role as father and son in the movie. The film produced by Bellamkonda Suresh, initially released in theatres in 2002 and revolves around a man who was jailed for 22 years. He leaves jail wanting to exact revenge because he feels wronged. However, his son, a police officer tries to stop him. The movie was remastered and released in theatres in 2022.