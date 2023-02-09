No more film reviews inside theatre premises, says FEUOK

Film Exhibitors United Organisation Of Kerala (FEUOK) has banned media from entering the theatre premises to take the audience's opinion soon after the release of a film. This was decided at the Film Chamber Meet held recently. They have also made certain restrictions on OTT releases. According to FEOUK, OTT releases will only be allowed 42 days after theatre release. Those who have signed a deal with OTT platforms within March 31st have certain concessions. Such films can be given to OTT after 30 days of theatre run.

“We are banning the media from entering the theatre premises with the intention of getting the audience's opinion soon after the release of a film since the online media is giving wrong reviews about films. They are also doing reviews targeting certain people. Such reviews are affecting the film collections badly. There was much pressure from the producers' side regarding this issue. Having said that, the media are allowed to shoot anything outside the compound. The notice was sent to all theatres. Online media who are there to take audience reactions will be banned from the theatre. We can’t ban YouTube reviewers. We have also decided to have a talk with the government regarding that,” said FEUOK president K Vijayakumar.

The producers association had sent a notice to the theatre owners association to ban such activities that are affecting movie collections. Ever since online media started this trend of standing outside theatre screens to ask audience opinions during the first and second day of films, it has begun to affect the collection of movies. Such a ban was earlier declared by the Tamil Nadu government as well, he added.