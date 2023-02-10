Malayalam
Entertainment

Bhangra with Mohanlal: Akshay Kumar shares a 'memorable moment' at baraat

IANS
Published: February 10, 2023 05:04 PM IST Updated: February 10, 2023 05:55 PM IST
Baraat, bhangra and Mohanlal: Akshay Kumar shares a 'memorable moment'
Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar dancing at a wedding. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: That Mohanlal is an undisputed dancer has been proved time and again. His uncanny charm exudes in any dance moves that he makes. Now, what has taken the internet by storm of late is his tryst with bhangra, the iconic and traditional Punjabi dance, when he shook a leg with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

The actor shared a video from a wedding celebration where he is seen dancing with Mohanlal in a baraat.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote: "I'll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

RELATED ARTICLES

In the clip, Akshay, who is seen dressed in a cream kurta and white pyjamas, doing bhangra to dhol beats with Mohanlal, who looked dapper in a light blue sherwani, white pants and an ivory pagdi.

After the two danced, the groom and others in the party clapped for them. Akshay and Mohanlal gave each other a bear hug.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. He will also be seen in 'OMG 2' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

