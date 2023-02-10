Google honours Malayalam's first female actor, PK Rosy, who was chased out of Kerala

Google has honoured PK Rosy, a Dalit woman and Malayalam's first female lead actor, who had to flee from Kerala to escape the fury of upper-caste men.

On Friday, Google dedicated a doodle to Rosy on her 120th birth anniversary. It was a rare honour for a heroine, whose career in the Malayalam film industry lasted a mere three days.

Rosy, named Rajamma by her Dalit parents, was born in Thiruvananthapuram. She was the female lead in the first Malayalam film, 'Vigathakumaran' directed by JC Daniel.

Vigathakumaran premiered on November 7, 1928 at Capitol Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. Rosy, who had acted in Kakkirissi plays and musicals, was cast in the the lead role.

From eyewitness accounts, the spectators booed when Rosy appeared on screen. They reportedly resented the sight of a Dalit woman playing an upper-caste character. When the male lead kissed the flowers that adorned her hair, the resentment in the theatre was reportedly palpable.

PK Rosy. File photo: Manorama Archives

On the third day, Rosy's house was torched. She fled on a lorry driven by Kesava Pillai. Her fate thereafter largely remained unknown until a scribe, Chelangod Gopalakrishnan set out to enquire.

His probe that was reportedly continued by his son, found Rajamma had taken the name Rajammal after she married Kesava Pillai, and lived in Nagercovil in Tamil Nadu.

The couple had two children, Nagappan Pillai (son) and Padma (daughter). There is not much known about her life or acting career.

The tale of Rosy was retold in 2013 when Kamal's JC Daniel biopic, 'Celluloid' released. The film was partly based on a novel 'Nashta Naayika' (lost heroine) by Vinu Abraham.