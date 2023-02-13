Malayalam
Kiara, Sidharth throw grand wedding reception. From Alia to Kajol, list of celebs who attended

Published: February 13, 2023 11:14 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who played the star-crossed lovers in 'Shershaah' on Prime Video in 2021, had their happy ever after at their wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities that took them from the glorious resort of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer to the Malhotra home in Delhi and finally to his adopted home in Mumbai.

The couple (looking picture-perfect as usual, despite online criticism of Kiara appearing without a mangalsutra) posed for paps as a stream of stars greeted them. They included Malhotra's former classmate and rumoured girlfriend from 'Student of the Year' (2012), Alia Bhatt (who came without Ranbir, but with Ayan Mukerji), and recent co-actor from 'Thank You', Ajay Devgn, who arrived with wife Kajol.

The Advanis and Malhotras also did a joint photo-op. Siddharth's parents, Sunil and Rimma, his banker brother Harshad and wife, Kiara's parents Jaideep and Genevieve and rapper brother Mishaal, were shot against a flower bedecked wall bearing the couple's initials 'SK'.

Among the other stars present was producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and star wife Vidya Balan; actor Abhishek Bachchan, who came solo; and character actor Anupam Kher, who was dressed in glittering black.

Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who played Advani's mother-in-law in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', also made it a point to come to the party.

