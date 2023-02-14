Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

Jaipur: India T20 cricket team captain Hardik Pandya and Russian model and actress Natasha Stankovic are all set to tie the knot once again. Though the couple got married in 2020, the wedding was a low-key affair owing to the Covid pandemic. The duo had a court marriage on May 31, 2020. The wedding will take place at Raffles Hotel in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day, while the rituals will continue till February 15 evening. The couple also has a two-year-old son, Agastya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic reached Udaipur on Monday for the wedding. Family members and Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan along with cricketer Krunal Pandya and wife have also arrived in Udaipur for the marriage. The Mehndi ceremony took place on Monday while programmes like Haldi and Sangeet will be held on Tuesday.

Hardik who got engaged to Natasha on 1 January 2020 first broke the news via social media.

Recently actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in Jaisalmer. Soon after, Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter got married in the 500-year-old fort of Nagaur. Rajasthan has become the main destination for celebrity weddings.