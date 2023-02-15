Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Upcoming film 'Safed' explores an unconventional love

IANS
Published: February 15, 2023 12:52 PM IST
Safed
The film was shot in Varanasi. Photos: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: The upcoming film 'Safed', the poster of which was unveiled on Tuesday, celebrates an unconventional love between a widow and a 'hijra'. The film stars Meera Chopra of 'Section 375' fame, Abhay Verma, Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam, and Jameel Khan. Sandeep Singh marks his debut as a director.

"Amidst the luxuries that one can offer to others, we often forget the most precious gift given to us as humans - the ability to love, which should not know any limits or parameters. 'Safed' is nothing but a reminder that love is a language older than humanity,” Abhay Verma said.

Director Sandeep Singh, who has produced films like 'Ram Leela', 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Mary Kom', 'Aligarh' and 'Sarbjit', said, "Safed portrays the emotions of that section of society that we know exists but rarely acknowledge. I feel honoured to begin my debut as a director with a story of a world that most of us know little about... love calls for a celebration, throwing light on a path that may be dark. 'Safed' is now ready and I am geared up for its release. The film has been shot in the world's oldest city Varanasi. The entire shoot was completed in just 11 days with the minimal crew members."

RELATED ARTICLES

Presented by Legend Studios and Anand Pandit, 'Safed' is produced by Ajay Harinath Singh and Sandeep Singh.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.