Actor Swara Bhasker marries political activist Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker has broke the news of her wedding with Fahad Ahmad, a youth leader of the Samajwadi party.

The actor tweeted a two-minute video, a virtual time-lapse of their three-year love affair. The couple registered the marriage in Mumbai on January 6.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad," tweeted Swara. "It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

'Obviously, it began at a protest'

Besides being an acclaimed actor, Swara has taken part in various public protests, notably over CAA-NRC and against the attacks on students on the JNU campus.

And Fahad Ahmad is the president of the Maharashtra unit of Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha. "Obviously, it began at a protest," Swara captioned their first meeting.

Ahmad, whom she introduced as a political activist is heard saying in a video, that for him "asking questions to my government is the most patriotic act".

The actor noted for her roles in Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding, has shared their first selfie, their love for cats and interestingly a chat between them from March 2020 when Fahad invited her to his sister's wedding.

Swara had apologised to him for being unable to attend the wedding due to her movie commitments but assured him that she would turn up for his wedding. And how true that promise has turned out to be.