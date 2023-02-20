Priyanka Chopra earns praise for showing kindness to cancer patient at Las Vegas concert

A fan of the Jonas Brothers' praised Priyanka Chopra on Twitter, for showing kindness to her and her ailing mother during a concert in Las Vegas.

According to Lisa Dawn, who identifies herself as a movie geek and hockey fan, Priyanka had noticed that she and her mother who is a cancer patient were struggling to see through the crowd of people during the concert and sent over staff to know if they wanted to sit in the front.

So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra! 💗 pic.twitter.com/VFUspo7G93 — lisa dawn (@itslisae) February 19, 2023

This is how the tweet goes: "So, I bought these tickets for my mom for Christmas, because yes, my mother loves the JoBros too. We ended up in the row in front of the VIP section and Priyanka walked by us...I'm not entirely sure what sparked this all. But, as many of you know, my mom has been battling cancer for three years and she currently has a freshly shaved head...So, I'm sure Priyanka picked up on that and noticed that we had to stand a lot to see over the people in front of us, and mom had to keep sitting because she can't stand for long periods of time," she added.

"We were maybe 30-35 minutes into the show and the tour staff that were accompanying her came over to us and asked if we wanted to come up to sit with them. And we were like, 'What?' and he was basically like, "Mrs Jonas would like you to come up here."

According to her, Priyanka came and introduced herself and even wanted to know if we needed anything to drink or eat. "When it was getting close to the end and Priyanka had to leave, she came back over and gave us a bundle of merchandise, then hugged my mom and I both and talked again for a moment. I don't know why she did it, but I do know that she didn't have to do anything at all. She was just there to enjoy her husband's show and took time out to make the nigh extra special for two complete strangers," she added.