Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Here's why Ram Charan opted to go barefoot on a flight to the US for Oscars

IANS
Published: February 22, 2023 10:09 AM IST
The Tollywood star is known for his devout nature and piety. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan, who jetted off to the US for Oscars from Hyderabad on Tuesday, was the cynosure of all eyes at the airport for a different reason.

Instead of the usual stylised clothes that stars are clicked in at airports, the actor was seen walking barefoot dressed in a black kurta-pajama.

The Tollywood star is known for his devout nature and piety. He regularly observes the rituals associated with the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Devotees who embark on this pilgrimage are supposed to follow a pure and simple code of conduct, which includes walking barefoot and wearing black clothes.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier too, at the time of the release of his film 'RRR', Ram Charan had been seen going about barefoot and dressed in black at various promotional events.

Twitterati couldn't help praising Ram Charan for his humility and piety even when jetting off to foreign lands. The Rajamouli-helmed 'RRR' is eyeing an award in the best song category at the Oscars next month for the track 'Naatu Naatu', which features Ram Charan and his co-lead star NTR Jr.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.