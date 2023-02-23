The regional film festival of IFFK organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in Kottayam is being held from February 24-28. The five-day festival will showcase a plethora of national and international movies.

Over forty films in the Indian, world and Malayalam cinema categories, selected from movies exhibited at the International Film Festival of Kerala, will be screened at the Anaswara and Asha theatres.

French film 'Saint Omer' directed by Alice Diop, will be the opening film of the festival, which will be inaugurated by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian.

Debutant director Indhu V S's film '19 (1)(a)' featuring Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi is the closing film of the festival.



Open forums, seminars at the old Police station ground, exhibition of cinema history and cultural programs, will also be held at the festival.

The International Film Festival of Kottayam is being conducted jointly by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and the Kottayam Film Society in association with Information and Public Relations department and various film organizations.

Film Festival Schedule

DAY - 1

'Utama' directed by Alejandro Laayza Grisi at 9.30 am at Anaswara Theatre

'Normal' by Pratheesh Prasad at 9.45 am at Asha Theatre

'A Room of My Own' by Loseb Soso Bliadze at 12 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Our Home' by Romi Meitei Mayanglambam at 12. 15 pm at Asha Theatre

'Tori and Likta' directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne at 3 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'The Quarrel | Vazhakku', directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan at 3 pm at Asha Theatre

Opening Film: 'Saint Omer' by Alice Diop at 6 pm

Day - 2

'Alam', directed by Firas Khoury at 9. 30 am at Anaswara Theatre

'The Leftovers | Baakki Vannavar' by Amal Prasi at 9.45 am- Asha Theatre

'Decision to Leave' directed by Park Chan-wook at 12 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Ariyippu' directed by Mahesh Narayanan at 12. 15 pm at Asha Theatre

'R.M.N' directed by Cristian Mungiu at 3pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Pada' directed by Kamal K M at 3 pm at Asha Theatre

'Prison 77', directed by Alberto Rodriguez at 7 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Triangle of Sadness' by Ruben Ostlund at 7.15 pm at Asha Theatre

Day 3

'In the Mist' directed by Indrasis Acharya at 9. 30 am at Anaswara Theatre

'The Last Page' directed by Atanu Ghosh at 9.45 am- Asha Theatre

'The Beheading of St John the Baptist directed by Sinisa Cvetic at 12 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Yes' directed by Sidhartha Siva at 12. 15 pm at Asha Theatre

'Both Sides of the Blade' by director Claire Denis at 3pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Tug of War' by Amil Shivji at 3 pm at Asha Theatre

'The Whale' directed by Darren Aronofsky' at 7 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'The Winter WIthin' directed by Aamir Bashir at 7.15 pm at Asha Theatre

Day 4

'Working Class Heroes' by Milos Pusic Serbia at 9. 15 am at Anaswara Theatre

'The Hounds and the Runners | Vettapattikalum Oottakkarum' by Rarish G at 9.30 am at Asha Theatre

'Leila's Brothers' by Saeed Roustayi at 11.30 am at Anaswara Theatre

'Jaggi' by Anmol Sidhu at 12 pm at Asha Theatre

'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' by Lijo Jose Pellissery at 3pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Great Depression' by Aravind H at 3 pm at Asha Theatre

'After Sun' by Charlotte Wells at 7 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Rule 34' by Julia Murat at 7.15 pm at Asha Theatre

Day 5

'Amar Colony' by Siddharth Chauhan at 9. 30 am at Anaswara Theatre

'Opium' by Aman Sachdeva at 9.45 am- Asha Theatre

'Chhello Show' by Pan Nalin at 12 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'The Husband The Wife and Their Two Dead Sons' by Satish and Santosh Babusenan at 12.15 pm at Asha Theatre

'A Place of Our Own' by Ektara Collective at 3 pm at Anaswara Theatre

'Freedom Fight' by Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Francies, Jeo Baby and Jithin Issac Thomas at 3 pm at Anaswara Theatre

Closing film : Debutant director Indhu V S's film '19 (1)(a) at 7.15 pm at Asha Theatre