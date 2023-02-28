International Film Festival in Kottayam concludes

The film festival that opened the doors of world cinema to Kottayam wound up on Tuesday evening at Anaswara theatre. A total of 39 films were screened at the festival, which began on February 24.

Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan inaugurated the valedictory function. The concluding film at the mela was Jafar Panahi’s 'No Bears'. Panahi was jailed in 2010 after Iran put a ban on the freedom of expression. Panahi who faced a ban on film production as well as for voicing his opinion used the aid of a hidden camera and other things to shoot 'No bears'. The film was screened at Anaswara Theatre at 6 pm. Jafar Panahi has acted in the film which won the best film award at the 2022 Chicago film festival and a special jury award at the Venice film festival.

'For films to grow you need criticism'

Critic and director Aju K Narayanan opined that criticism is vital for the growth of cinema. Art becomes complete only when there is art criticism. The same goes for the cinema. He was speaking at the festival’s open forum on the topic called ‘Are the social media reviews a threat to the cinema?

Vlogger and film critic RJ Unni reasoned that film people themselves are supporting the social media groups that are detrimental to the growth of cinema. He felt they are digging their own grave. Director Vinod Sukumaran questioned the need to criticise cinema as he felt cinema was a director’s independent vision. Film critic Arathi Sebastian felt ultimately the audience decides whether a film is good or bad, no matter what the film critic says.