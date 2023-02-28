Nivin Pauly's much-awaited film 'Thuramukham' to hit theatres on March 10

'Thuramukham', which is Nivin Pauly's most anticipated film, has finally got a release date. Though there were plans to release the film on June 3, last year, it got delayed for several reasons. Now, we hear that Listin Stephen, who has produced several hit movies under the banner of 'Magic Frames', will be distributing the film in theatres.

‘Thuramukham’ revolves around the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin in the 1920s to 40s. The movie will also portray the struggles of the labourers during the 1960s and the subsequent rise of the trade union culture in Kerala. The movie is expected to be very intense with a star cast, including actors Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and Arjun Ashokan in the main roles.

This is also Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with Rajeev Ravi, who is one among the most celebrated cinematographers in Kerala. The movie is expected to revive Nivin Pauly's graph as the actor was unable to give much hits in Mollywood in the recent times.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the movie as Rajeev Ravi is known for helming some of Mollywood's much celebrated movies like 'Kammatti Paadam' and 'Annayum Rasoolum'. Though the makers had winded up shooting for the film in 2020, the pre-production work was delayed due to several issues.