Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dancer and Doordarshan presenter Sheeba Shyamaprasad passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 01, 2023 10:02 AM IST
ഷീബ ശ്യാമപ്രസാദ്
Topic | Entertainment News

Dancer and Doordarshan presenter Sheeba Shyamaprasad passed away on Tuesday night after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 59. Sheeba is the wife of noted filmmaker Shyamaprasad, who has directed several critically-acclaimed movies, including 'Arike', 'Ritu' and 'Ore Kadal'.

Sheeba who was also an employee at the State Bank of India had met Shyamaprasad when she was working as a presenter in Doordarshan. She had presented shows like Mayilpeeli, a programme focusing on cultural events in Doordarshan Malayalam and later also presented the show 'Veettu Karyam' on Jeevan TV.

Sheeba is a native of Koottukadu at Chendamangalam in Paravoor. She is survived by children Vishnu and Sivakami. She will be cremated at Thycaud Shanthi Kavadam at 3.30pm today.

RELATED ARTICLES

Former BJP MLA O Rajagopal, who is the father of Shyamaprasad, announced the news on his social media page.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.