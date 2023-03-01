Mammootty looks combat-ready in 'Agent' new poster

The makers of 'Agent' have released the new look poster of the film. Mammootty, who plays a military officer Mahadev, can be seen wielding a gun as he sets out on a mission. The pan-Indian film starring Akhil Akkineni and the Mollywood superstar will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. The Kerala distribution rights of the film are headed by Akhil and Ashiq Yulin Productions.

This is the first time that the actors are coming together for a film. The thriller, which will have plenty of action, will release worldwide on April 28.

Written and directed by Surender Reddy, the film features debutant Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead. The background music scored by Hiphop Tamizha is handled by Rakul Herrian and edited by Naveen Nooli. Akhil Akkineni has undergone a huge makeover for the film. The film was shot in Hyderabad, Delhi and Hungary. 'Agent' is produced by RamaBrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.