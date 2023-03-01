Actor Dileep spotted at wedding reception of Meera Jasmine's niece. See photos

Meera Jasmine's niece Michelle tied the knot in Kochi recently. Bobin, who hails from Ernakulam, is her husband. The marriage function was held at a private hotel in Kochi, which was followed by a grand reception. Actor Dileep who is a close friend of Meera's attended the event.

Michelle is Meera's sister Jenny Susan's daughter. Both Meera and Jenny have three more siblings, including a sister Jiby Sara and two brothers, Joymon and George. Jenny has appeared in a few Malayalam serials and has also acted in Rosshan Andrews movie 'School Bus'.

Meera, who was one of the lead actresses in Mollywood in the past, had returned to the industry, last year with the Sathyan Anthikad film 'Makal'. She played Jayaram's wife in the movie. Though she is receiving a lot of offers in Tamil and Malayalam, she is waiting for a good subject to commit a new film.

The actress had debuted with 'Soothradharan' in 2001, which featured Dileep. They have remained good friends, since then.