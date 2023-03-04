Malayalam
Akshay Kumar wears red lehenga on stage during US tour in Atlanta. See dance video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 04, 2023 02:18 PM IST
The duo, who ended the dance with a hug, will be travelling across various cities in the US, where they will perform live. Video stills | Viral Bhayani | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in 'Selfiee', was seen dancing in a red lehenga as he was performing alongside Nora Fatehi in Atlanta. Akshay and Nora are touring the US with his 'The Entertainers' tour. A clip has been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

The video shows Akshay starting his act by donning a red lehenga over his black outfit. He is joined by Nora in a short red shimmery outfit, he removes the lehenga to step out in a shimmery black blazer and black pants. The two are seen dancing on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', from his film 'Selfiee'.

The duo, who ended the dance with a hug, will be travelling across various cities in the US, where they will perform live.

'Selfiee' is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, 'Driving Licence', the film revolves around a rivalry between an RTO Inspector and a prominent actor.

(with IANS inputs)

