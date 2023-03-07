Bala hospitalised with liver ailment, Unni Mukundan visits him in ICU

Actor Unni Mukundan visited Bala who is admitted in the hospital due to liver illness. Unni entered the ICU where Bala is admitted and spoke to the actor. He also enquired about Bala’s condition to the doctor.

Unni was accompanied by producer NM Badusha, Swaraj, Vishnu Mohan and Vipin. Meanwhile, Badusha told Manorama Online that Bala has been administered with life-saving drugs and it would take another 24 – 48 hours to know whether he is responding to the medication.

“Bala was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to liver-related illness. He had sought treatment, around a week ago, for the same illness. However, yesterday he was rushed into the hospital as his condition worsened. I, Unni Mukundan and his other friends reached the hospital as soon as we got the news,” he said.

“The doctors say that Bala had been administered with life-saving drugs and that it would take at least 24 – 48 hours to know whether he is responding to the medication. Rumours that he is unconscious and his condition is severe are false. We entered the ICU and spoke to him. He is not unconscious. Bala’s brother Shiva who is also a filmmaker will soon reach the hospital from Chennai. He has expressed the wish to see his daughter. Arrangements have been made to bring his daughter to the hospital,” said Badusha.