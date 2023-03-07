Janhvi Kapoor enters south with Jr NTR's Koratala Siva film

Hyderabad: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is set to feature alongside 'RRR' star Jr NTR in director Koratala Siva's upcoming pan-India film, the makers announced Monday.

The currently untitled movie, which marks Kapoor's debut in south cinema, is slated to be released on April 5, 2024.

The film is Jr NTR's 30th project. Photo: IANS

According to a press release, "Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail the boat and become the calm in the storm from the fierce world of 'NTR 30'."

The actor, who turned 26 on Monday, confirmed the announcement on her official Instagram page.

"It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr," she wrote.

The film is Jr NTR's 30th project, which will be produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board as music composer of the film, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

Kapoor was last seen in 'Mili', the official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film 'Helen'.