Amid controversies, actors Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh tie the knot

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naresh got married to his girlfriend and co-star Pavitra Lokesh who acted with him in several films.The couple recently formalised their relationship after living together for around two years. A few months ago, the duo had released a video hinting that the two would get married soon.

The newly married couple on Friday shared a video of their nuptials conducted in a traditional manner. Posting the video on their social media accounts, the couple wrote, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us."

Naresh is the son of the late Telugu actress, producer and director Vijayanirmala. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is his stepbrother. This is Naresh's fourth marriage and Pavitra's third. Pavitra is from Karnataka and acts in Kannada and Telugu movies as a supporting actress.

Naresh had been embroiled in a messy dispute with his third wife Ramya Raghupati after they separated and his involvement with Pavitra became public. Ramya Raghupati has reportedly refused to divorce Naresh.

(with IANS inputs)