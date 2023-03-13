Malayalam
Oscars 2023: Watch Rajamouli's reaction after 'Naatu Naatu' was announced winner

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 13, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Screams, Hugs Wife As Naatu Naatu Wins Best Song, His Reaction Goes Viral.
Music composer M.M. Keeravaani gave an emotional speech on receiving the award. Video stills
Los Angeles: A video of 'RRR' filmmaker S S Rajamouli screaming and hugging his wife after 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards has gone viral. The epic reaction was captured by the RRR team and shared on social media. Rajamouli was seen with his wife and 'RRR' cast. When 'Naatu Naatu' was announced as the Best Song at the event, an excited Rajamouli got up screaming in joy at the win but he also hugged his wife, Rama Rajamouli.

Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, 'Naatu Naatu' made history after contending against songs such as 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Music composer M M Keeravaani gave an emotional speech on receiving the award. 'Naatu Naatu' has also won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

(with IANS inputs)

