Brahmapuram waste crisis: Filmmaker Aashiq Abu takes a dig at government

Director Aashiq Abu who is busy with his upcoming film 'Neelavelicham' starring Tovino Thomas has reacted strongly to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant issue in Kochi. Taking an apparent dig at the government and the Kochi corporation for the waste mismanagement at the plant, the filmmaker shared Manuel Roni's (an Instagram user) sarcastic post in which he claimed that the issue was not as serious as was being portrayed. It also said the allegations against the authorities were being made to paint the government in bad light.

Aashiq has also posted another sarcastic note shared by Manuel in the past regarding the demonetisation issue, when the BJP-led Central government had downplayed the effect of the move. Aashiq Abu has often taken a strong stand, especially on women-related issues in the past. He was also among the few directors who had stood in solidarity to the students of K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam, who raised caste discrimination allegations against the institute's director.

When the unexpected fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, many people accused celebrities for staying silent on the issue. However, Mammootty and Mohanlal recently came down heavily against the waste mismanagement at the plant after the situation in Kochi turned worse.